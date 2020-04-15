Cooking Mama IP owners Office Create has revealed that it is considering legal action against developer 1st Playable Productions after the unauthorised release of Cooking Mama: Cookstar.

The Nintendo Switch game, which was recently part of a hoax controversy that claimed the title was secretly mining cryptocurrency in the background, was reportedly unaccepted by the IP owners due to poor quality.

Office Creates released an official statement after removing Cooking Mama: Cookstar from sale.

“As many of you know, Planet Entertainment LLC recently released “Cooking Mama: Cookstar” for sale in the U.S., Europe and Australia,” Office Creates said. “This was an unauthorized release in breach of Planet’s contract with Office Create.”

The IP owner revealed that they granted publisher Planet Entertainment the rights to create a Cooking Mama game for Nintendo Switch, but the “quality of the game builds failed to meet the standards that our customers expect and deserve.”

Office Creates continues to explain that they rejected the title’s release due to “a wide range of deficiencies affecting the overall feel, quality and content of the game”. However, despite the rejections, publisher Planet Entertainment released the game anyway.

Despite the numerous controversies surrounding the game, Planet Entertainment is also planning to release a PlayStation 4 version of Cooking Mama: Cookstar, also unauthorised by Office Creates.

“Office Create is evaluating all legal action against Planet to protect our customers, intellectual property rights and the Cooking Mama series,” the IP holder revealed. “In the meantime, we thank our customers and loyal Cooking Mama fans for their continued support and sincerely regret any confusion and disappointment that has been caused by Planet’s conduct.”