A brand-new slew of PlayStation 4 games have been added to PlayStation Now including the awesome superpowered adventure by Remedy Entertainment: Control.

Originally rumoured to come to Xbox Game Pass – thanks to a direct quote from Xbox boss Phil Spencer – Control is instead available on Sony’s rival subscription service. Just like other PlayStation 4 games in PS Now, this game will be available to either download or stream.

However, Control isn’t the only game to join the service this month. These are the games that PS Now owners can look forward to:

Control (available until Monday, August 31)

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round

Nascar Heat 3

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (available until August 31)

Toukiden 2

Toukiden Kiwami

Warriors All-Stars

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

PlayStation Now users will have until just April 7th to play through two of PlayStation’s first-party offerings. Despite being PlayStation 4 exclusives, Sony will be removing both Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy from the service.

PlayStation Now offers over 800 games available for streaming throughout PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Classics. The service costs £8.99 per single month, £22.99 per three months and £49.99 per twelve months.