Last week, we reported that users are experiencing issues when downloading the latest Windows security update KB4528760; which offers important security fixes alongside other improvements. Upon download, the update will begin, then terminate shortly after, and present a fail message.

Hundreds of users have since come forward to report the same issue on Feedback Hub:

“The recent KB4528760 update for Windows 1909 seems to be causing issues with some computers and stopping them from booting. Presenting the error code 0xc000000e. Increasing number of machines hitting this issue after installing this update”.

For other users, the issue escalates beyond the fail message, presenting the BSOD -Blue Screen of Death- within 2 minutes of reboot:

“Doing nothing special, searched for and installed the three patches: KB4532938, KB4528760, KB2538243 with an immediate reboot after. After reboot, applications were booting, and I went to look up the patch notes of the patches following the links within windows update. While on the CVE page for KB4532938… blue screen IRQ not less or equal.”

Microsoft still hasn’t acknowledged the issue as a bug- but many suspect that it all comes down to the Microsoft Connect app. A significant number of the users with the issue had recently uninstalled the Connect app, which leads us to believe that the two may be connected.

To alleviate the issue, Windowslatest recommends affected users to download the Media Creation Tool and reinstall Windows 10- then check for updates once again. Users who haven’t recently removed the Connect app, but have a broken update following the January update are also recommended to do so.

Source: Windowslatest