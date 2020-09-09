Confirmed: Xbox Series X is $499, launches November 10th

Xbox has confirmed that the next-gen Xbox Series X will launch on November 10th for $499.

Revealed through an update to the official product page for the Xbox Series X, Microsoft revealed that the upcoming next-gen Pro console will be launching on November 10th. Just like the leaks said it would.

“The future of gaming has never been more inspiring. Creativity in games is flourishing. New services empower you to discover more games—and bring you closer to the games and creators and streamers you love,” Xbox wrote. “Mothing is more inspiring than the dawn of a new console generation.”

The Xbox Series X is the more powerful version of the company’s budget next-gen console, the Xbox Series S. The X is able to run games at 4K 120fps with super fast speeds thanks to its internal SSD combined with Xbox velocity architecture.

The Xbox Velocity Architecture unlocks new speed & performance capabilities through the groundbreaking combination of hardware, a custom 1TB SSD & CPU and deep software integration, to make for richer and more dynamic living worlds unlike anything ever seen before.

