Confirmed: Google Pixel 4a smartphone launching on Aug 3rd

Google Pixel 4a was supposed to be launched at the Google I/O event, but with repeated delays, the launch event was never materialized. But now it seems that Google is all set to launch its much-awaited Pixel 4a on August 3rd. According to reports, Google has already sent review units to several tech bloggers.

The Google Pixel 4a recently cleared the FCC certification site. It also appeared on Google Store, giving us a closer look at the smartphone as well as hinting that the launch could be imminent.

Gallery

The Google Pixel 4a is rumored to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor is expected to be available only in one storage option that’s 128GB. Rumor also has it that it’ll come with the Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and it could feature a 5.81-inch 2,340 x 1,080 display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Further, the 4a is expected to pack a 3,080mAh battery and will have support for dual-SIM.

Talking about the camera, it’ll feature a 12.2MP rear-facing sensor with OIS and EIS, and the front-facing camera, an 8MP sensor, which is going to be similar to what we find in the Pixel 3a.