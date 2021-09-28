After plenty of rumours and speculation, EA has finally officially confirmed the start dates for Battlefield 2042’s beta with a new trailer.

Starting on Thursday the 6th of October, the beta will run until Saturday the 9th of October, with early access available for EA Play members and players who’ve pre-ordered the game. This early access will allow you into the beta on the 6th of October, two days before general admission which begins on the 8th of October.

In the open beta, players will have access to the Orbital map and the Conquest game mode, with a selection of “Specialists, cutting-edge weaponry, and vehicles” available to test out and enjoy before the full release of Battlefield 2042.

Thankfully if your internet connection isn’t stellar, EA will allow you to preload Battlefield 2042 from October 5th so you can jump straight into the action once you’re allowed into the beta.

Battlefield 2042’s Open Beta is available to play on PC via Origin, EA app, Steam, and Epic the Epic Games Store, as well as on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Battlefield 2042 is currently planned to launch on November 19th 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.