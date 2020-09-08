Confirmed: Apple will announce iPhone 12 on September 15th

Apple today confirmed that it will announce new products on September 15th. This upcoming event will be livestreamed from Apple Park and it will start at 10am PDT on Sep 15th. Apple is expected to announce their next generation iPhone, next generation Apple Watch and more at the event.

Apple is expected to announce two high-end iPhones, the iPhone Pro Max and a 6.1-inch iPhone Pro, and also two lower-price models, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max. Due to millimetre-wave 5G requiring a larger antenna and more power, it will only available with the larger 6.7-inch device.

The upcoming iPhone 12 series will have come with several improvements. A recent leak revealed that FaceID will work over a wider range of angles, even with the device flat on a desk and that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a LIDAR sensor for auto-focus, just like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Ultra, will have 4K video capture at up to 240fps and offer an enhanced night mode.

Update:

Bloomberg writer Mark Gurman today tweeted that Apple might not announce the new iPhone 12 at the September 15th event. Instead, Apple will only announce the new Apple Watch and the new iPad. iPhone 12 series launch is delayed to October.

I am told Apple won’t announce the iPhone until October. This is for the iPad and Apple Watch in all likelihood. https://t.co/pw1oVXVoaL — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 8, 2020

Source: Apple