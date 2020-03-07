Last night the Department of Justice and Homeland Security along with their counterparts in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom published a set of published guidelines surrounding child abuse and how they plan to fight it.

Child exploitation and cyberbullying are a huge problem for tech giants and companies have been working on ways to fight them. The latest guidelines brought some of the big names in tech on the same page to help them fight the epidemic. The principles were developed “in consultation” with Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Roblox, Snap and Twitter after all six companies agreed to work on stopping child abuse.

We hope the Voluntary Principles will spur collective action on the part of industry to stop one of the most horrendous crimes impacting some of the most vulnerable members of society. – William Barr, US Attorney General

The document titled “Voluntary Principles to Counter Online Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse” contains 11 principles which cover everything from targeting online grooming, preventing searches of child sexual abuse material and responding to evolving threats.

Companies like Facebook and Microsoft do have some tools and systems in place to prevent child abuse but those tools have come up short in the past. The new guidelines should help both companies and government fight child abuse.