After months of teasing through in-depth developer blog posts, Electronic Arts has finally released the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection reveal trailer.

Remastering both Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert, alongside three expansion packs, this remastered version of the classic RTS game is designed as a complete version.

Much like the remasters of the Age of Empires and StarCraft for Windows PCs, the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection sees every unit and structure rebuilt from scratch for modern resolutions. Gamers with higher resolution displays should benefit greatly from the new upgrade.

“It’s time for your first in-depth look at the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, featuring both Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert along with their three expansion packs,” reads the trailer’s official description. “Not only are these genre-defining games back, but they’re also better than ever – and beautiful 4k resolution is only the tip of the Tiberium crystal. From improvements to UI and controls to bringing back the original composer, Frank Klepacki, to remaster seven hours of music (including hidden and unreleased tracks), the C&C Remastered Collection’s got it all.”

For those who want a more authentic Command and Conquer experience, you’ll be able to switch between classic and remastered graphics at a whim. Much like in Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, you’ll be able to switch between graphics in real-time.