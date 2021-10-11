Codemasters Cheshire is working on something big according to a new job listing, which describes their latest project as their “most ambitious and biggest game” in over a decade.

According to the recently discovered EA job listing for a Development Manager at Codemasters Cheshire, the project “promises to be the most ambitious and biggest game that Codemasters has made in over a decade,” presumably as they make sure of EA’s recourses now that they’ve been acquired by the publishing giant.

Unfortunately, beyond the exciting reveal of this game’s scope, the job listing does not provide many details about what the upcoming game from the Dirt 5 developer might be.

Thankfully, despite the EA acquisition earlier this year, Codemasters is supposedly going to retain its unique identity, as EA isn’t going to “come in and take over Codemasters,” to turn it into another Electronic Arts studio, according to an MCV interview that followed the acquisition.

This mysterious project won’t be the first game that Codemasters releases as part of EA, as F1 2021 and the upcoming Grid Legends will pip this mystery game to the post. It does appear, however, that this may be the first built from the ground up game born from this new partnership, so there could be a lot to be excited about.

Considering EA is still hiring key roles for this new project, it’s likely in its very early stages, so we’ll probably not be hearing much about it for a while yet.