Call of Duty: Warzone may be a pretty slick 100-player battle royale, but what if we told you a CoD: Warzone 200 player mode is on the way? Well, we’re telling you that so strap in!

Posted on social media by Twitter user DissolvexD, a leaked menu on the game’s mode selection screen has revealed that there are multiple options for a Warzone 200 player mode.

The Twitter user shows that the many lists two options: Battle Royale 200 and Plunder 200. While Battle Royale 200 is the game’s traditional bombastic experience, Plunder is a secondary game mode. There’s even a listing for Battle Royale Juggernaut, a confirmed upcoming game mode that will be introduced soon.

Yea pic.twitter.com/3rjuRqcpvy — DissolveGaming – gaming news and information (@DissolvexD) June 14, 2020

Infinity Ward head Patrick Kelly has confirmed in the past that the developer wanted to add a Warzone 200 player mode, but the developer settled on 150 players for technical reasons. With recent massive improvements to the game’s engine – check out the awesome video below for details – they’re finally able to pull it off.

With over 60 million registered players, Call of Duty Warzone is an extremely popular battle royale. Due to its popularity, the free to play battle royale game will be coming to next-gen consoles, even as the next CoD game launches across generations.