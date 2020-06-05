Those who have jumped into multiplayer games of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone will have noticed that the traditional CoD loading screens have been changed to inform players about the Black Lives Matter movement to fight racism and inequality worldwide.

After announcing a number of upcoming monitoring and reporting changes to Infinity Ward’s multiplayer titles to tackle the abundant racism in online games yesterday, a small update was released to both Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare to change the CoD loading screens to an important message.

“The systemic inequalities our community experiences are once again center stage,” reads the new CoD loading screens. “Call of Duty and Infinity Ward stand for equality and inclusion. We stand against the racism and injustice our Black community endures. Until change happens and Black Lives Matter, we will never truly be the community we strive to be.”

Infinity Ward has claimed that they will be doing more in the future to remove racists from Call of Duty to create a more tolerable environment for players.

“There is no place for racist content in our game,” Infinity Ward said. “This is an effort we began with launch and we need to do a better job. We’re issuing thousands of daily bans of racist and hate-oriented names. But we know we have to do more”.