The upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War looks like it won’t be giving players free next-gen upgrades later this year.

This news comes with the leak of a huge number of details surrounding the upcoming first-person shooter that were picked up by Call of Duty fansite COD Trackerand leaker @BKTOOR.

Three different versions of the cross-gen game were uncovered by the group that essentially confirms that players upgrading to next-gen will have to fork out extra money to play the best version on consoles.

This is presumably confirmed through the existence of three different editions that players can purchase: Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Bundle, and the Ultimate Edition. With the existence of the cross-gen bundle, it wouldn’t make sense for Activision to support Xbox Smart Delivery.

Other cross-gen games have followed similar paths to much criticism. This year’s edition of the NBA2K series not only charges for a next-gen upgrade but also charges more than standard for the standalone version on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.