A leaked alpha build for this year’s Call of Duty game, the muddlingly titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, has found its way onto PSN databases.

Originally spotted on PS4 Database as a new title under the alias The Red Door, very spooky, the game’s ID code gave away the sneaky secret. The game’s ID? Well, it’s only EP0002-CUSA20074_00-COD2020INTALPHA1. Yeah, COD2020 right there in the middle.

There aren’t many other details revealed via the ID listing, but here’s what we do know:

The title is set to a parental level of 9; this means the game will be an 18+/M17+ age rating. Not a surprise! We’d exist that from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The game does not support any form of PlayStation VR mode. Again, not surprising.

CoD's new title will support the PlayStation 4 Pro. Once again, not surprising.

Now, while the game was initially leaked as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, some fans who have datamined the previously available to download package files have discovered that the game’s Cold War title may be dropped to create a reboot title, much like Infinity Ward did with last year’s Modern Warfare.

Even further news, the game could be bringing back the series’ traditional Zombies mode and could even be introducing the unruly undead into free-to-play Call of Duty’s Battle Royale spin-off Warzone.

Call of Duty website Modern Warzone – awesome name – discovered that there are mentions towards numerous gamemodes. There’s the traditional Campaign Mode (Labelled as CP), standard Multiplayer (MP), the Zombies mode (ZM), Warzone (WZ), and then the mysterious WZZM, Warzone Zombies?

We’ll likely see the new CoD game during tomorrow’s exciting PlayStation 5 reveal stream, alongside a new project from the writer of Dead Space and a compelling lineup of PS5 games.