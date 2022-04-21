CNN Plus streaming platform is all set to record itself in the history book as one of the short-lived streaming platforms. The CNN official website has confirmed that its former parent company Warner Bros. Discovery will shut down the operations of CNN Plus on April 30.

CNN Plus is a one-of-a-kind news streaming platform that was launched less than a month ago. According to a CNBC report, CNN Plus attracted only 10,000 daily users, which can be considered low given the fact that hundreds of millions of dollars were spent to launch the platform.

The company hasn’t explained the reasons why it’s shutting down the news streaming platform, but it’s safe to assume that lower-than-expected subscriber counts might have forced it to dissolve the business.

CNN Plus offers an intro price of $2.99 per month, but now that it’s shutting shop, paid subscribers will get the prorated refunds of subscription fees. Also, Some CNN+ programming may come to Warner Bros. Discovery’s new unified streaming service, where content from both HBO Max and Discovery Plus will be available.

The closure of the news streaming platform will likely lead to hundreds of CNN Plus staffers losing their jobs. However, in an internal memo, incoming CNN CEO Chris Licht said that “all CNN+ employees will continue to be paid and receive benefits for the next 90 days to explore opportunities at CNN, CNN Digital and elsewhere in the Warner Bros. Discovery family.”