CNET shows off an undressed Surface Duo

Microsoft is not quite ready to ship review units of the Surface Duo, likely due to unfinished software, but the company is more than happy to show off the gorgeous hardware the handset sports.

They have sent CNET a prototype unit of the device which replaces the screens and internal cover with transparent glass, allowing them to appreciate the sophisticated hardware packed into the device.

See their tour of the handset’s internals below.

You can check out our previous coverage on Surface Duo below.

Full tech specs of Surface Duo device here.

Microsoft revealed some new info regarding Surface Duo device, you can read it here.

Microsoft commented about Surface Duo availability outside the US, you can read it here.

Microsoft invented new innovative technologies for Surface Duo, you can read about it here.

You can now pre-order the new Surface Duo here from Microsoft Store starting at $1399.

via the WC