More than a year after its debut, audio chatroom app Clubhouse has finally made its service open to all, with no invite needed.

Things to love about Clubhouse: ? Wonderful people

? Fascinating conversations

? Backchannel

? > ? Easy to join After 16 never-boring months of building, we’re thrilled to share that Clubhouse is now out of beta, open to everyone, and ready to begin the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/vC1g2KfhyQ — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) July 21, 2021

Clubhouse introduced their iOS app a year ago, and say they have been managing growth, but reports are of plunging downloads of the app, as the Clubhouse experience has already been widely copied by everyone from Twitter to LinkedIn.

It remains to be seen if there is still interest in the service, but if you still are, you can now simply download and register without an invite.

