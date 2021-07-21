More than a year after its debut, audio chatroom app Clubhouse has finally made its service open to all, with no invite needed.

Clubhouse introduced their iOS app a year ago, and say they have been managing growth, but reports are of plunging downloads of the app, as the Clubhouse experience has already been widely copied by everyone from Twitter to LinkedIn.

It remains to be seen if there is still interest in the service, but if you still are, you can now simply download and register without an invite.

Find it in the store here.

Clubhouse: The Social Audio App
‎Clubhouse: Social Audio
