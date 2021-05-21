Two weeks ago audio group chat app Clubhouse finally made their app available on the Android platform.

Then the chat app was available in USA only, but today the company announced that the service is now available to Android users worldwide.

Dear everyone, everywhere: @Android is officially live across the globe! ??? — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 21, 2021

While you may be able to download the app, however, to join you will still need an invite, presumably from one of your iOS-using friends.

Clubhouse introduced their iOS app a year ago, and say they have been managing growth, but reports are of plunging downloads of the app, as the Clubhouse experience has already been widely copied by everyone from Twitter to LinkedIn.

