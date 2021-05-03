Clubhouse app is a huge hit on App Store and is poised to become the most successful social media app. And while rival platforms have already copied its key features, the audio-only app is yet to show up on Google Play Store for everyone. But this going to change soon as Clubhouse has already started beta testing its Android app with some of the “friendly testers.”

This is a closed beta testing program, meaning people like us cannot join in the fun just yet. Nevertheless, the good news is that Clubhouse may become available for every Android user in the coming weeks.

Android is not yet live, but we started rolling a rough beta version out to a handful of friendly testers. If you hear someone saying they are using Clubhouse on the official Android app, please give them a warm welcome! We cannot wait to welcome more Android users to Clubhouse over the coming weeks.

The Clubhouse success has forced pretty much all social media apps, including Telegram, LinkedIn, Twitter, to launch a similar audio feature. Its rival platforms are already offering the same feature on Android. Only time will tell whether the late entry to Google Play Store will negatively impact the audio-only app.

Meanwhile, you can let us know if you’re excited about the Clubhouse Android app. Sound off in the comments below.

via 9to5google