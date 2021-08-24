Xbox has announced during their Gamescom 2021 presentation that Cloud Gaming will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles this holiday.

Available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, Xbox’s Cloud Gaming allows you to play over 100 high-quality games at just the click of a button, and soon the feature will be available on Xbox Consoles, so you save your valuable storage space.

Not only will Cloud Gaming be a godsend for its storage-saving capabilities on the Xbox Series S, with its minuscule 512GB SSD, it will also breathe new life into aging Xbox One consoles, allowing them to play next-gen only titles like The Medium and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

On top of allowing you to save space for games that aren’t a part of the extensive Cloud Gaming library, it will also allow you to easily jump into games with your friends, as you no longer need to wait for lengthy downloads and installs to jump right into the game.

Powered by servers running on Xbox Series X hardware, Cloud gaming on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles is targeted to run at 1080p and 60fps, just like the Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) which has been available for some time across PC, mobile devices, and tablets.

Microsoft has previously revealed their plans to launch Xbox Cloud Gaming on Smart TV’s sometime in the future so that gamers everywhere can play Xbox’s incredible library of games “with no extra hardware required except a controller.”