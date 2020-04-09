Happy Thursday! It’s once again time for your weekly free offering from Epic Games, and this week sees both Close To The Sun and Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments take centre-stage as the free games of the week.

In order to claim your free games, you’ll need an Epic Games account. You can then pick them up either through your browser or through the Epic Games Launcher.

It’s free to sign up for an Epic account and the launcher is completely free to download. There’s no payment information required at any point.

The Epic launcher is required to play your free games (and any other acquired through the Epic Games Store) but there’s no rush. Once you’ve claimed your games, they’ll simply wait in your library for you to download whenever you feel like it.

“The present is theirs; the future is mine.” – Nikola Tesla It’s 1897. Deep in international waters, the Helios stands still. Dark clouds loom overhead as unforgiving waves crash against the hull. Colossal effigies of gold, decorated with magnificent finery, stretch as far as the eye can see. Born of Nikola Tesla’s vision, the Helios serves as a haven for the greatest scientific minds. An unbound utopia for research, independent from state and isolated from the gaze of society. Free to push the boundaries of matter and time. Journalist Rose Archer steps aboard the Helios in search of her sister Ada. She quickly discovers not all is as it seems. Grand halls stand empty. The stench of rotting flesh lingers in the air. Silence. A single word is painted across the entrance… QUARANTINE!

You can pick up Close To The Sun for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

Become the most celebrated detective of all time: Sherlock Holmes! Use your impressive talents as a detective to solve six thrilling and varied cases: murders, missing persons, spectacular thefts and numerous investigations that sometimes lead you into the realms of the fantastic. Will you follow your moral compass, or will you apply the letter of the law? The great freedom of action in Crimes & Punishments allows you to conduct your investigations in the manner you deem appropriate.

You can get Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

Both games will be free until April 16th at 4pm BST, when they’ll return to full price. The free games on offer will then be replaced by Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia. Make sure you check back in next week to see what’s up for grabs afterwards!