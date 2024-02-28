Chub AI Alternative: 9 Great Solutions

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Looking for a reliable Chub AI alternative? I’ve compiled a list of great solutions you can look into for engaging interactions with AI characters.

They all offer character creation and have a similar interface to guarantee a quick learning curve.

What is Chub AI?

Chub AI is a platform that lets you have conversations with AI characters. It’s a front-end that only works if you have an API key from an AI model that can support it.

It contains 56,000+ characters and thousands of so-called Lorebooks. You can even see the public chats others have had with different characters.

How to choose the best Chub AI alternative?

Choosing an alternative for Chub AI goes in two directions. The first is finding an equivalent platform that only provides the front end.

Most users, however, like complete solutions, so finding alternatives that don’t require additional back-end for interactions with AI characters is essential.

Since Chub AI offers a quick way to create your characters, it’s key that the proposed platforms also provide this.

Best 9 Chub AI alternatives

Since it’s only a front-end, finding a suitable alternative for Chub AI is easy as many platforms provide the complete experience. However, I’ll start the list with the most similar (and popular) option.

If privacy is one of your concerns, Tavern AI is the most suitable alternative for Chub AI. Although both platforms serve only as the front end, the backend AI model processes the data. However, one could argue that Chub AI and similar platforms can provide insight into sent and received messages. The solution is to run it on your PC! Tavern AI can be hosted locally, eliminating the possibility of somebody else (besides the backend AI model provider) getting a peak into your chats. Furthermore, if you like the functionality of Chub AI but aren’t a fan of the interface, Tavern AI might be interesting. It comes with a somewhat retro design with the potential for some adjustments. A cool thing to consider is using the export feature on Chub AI and importing them to Tavern AI. This way, you can keep your favorite characters but interact with them in a different interface. Tavern AI supports several API connections to AI models. The most popular (and reliable) one is the OpenAI API. Decent mechanisms were put in place to bypass the NSFW protection usually present. Pros Cons Privacy protection by hosting conversations locally Requires a slightly lengthy setup process Excellent interface with the option to customize Several API options Here’s how you can set up Tavern AI quickly.

Besides sometimes lengthy waiting times, SpicyChat AI gets decent points in fludiness. The user experience is exactly what one would expect from an AI character platform. Currently, more than 153,000 AI characters are available on SpicyChat AI. (Three times more than on Chub AI!) The way the characters are organized in categories makes navigating it much easier than Chub AI. Additionally, an NSFW filter can be toggled on and off. Creating your characters is easy and intuitive. Besides standard information, you have a field in which the character’s personality is described. Since it’s a free-form field, it makes it easy to fill in, but it takes some experimenting to get it right. Community interaction features are decent, and you can like or dislike characters made by other creators. If you want to create a similar character, you can always have a look at what the community has done. Although there are no options to comment and textually interact with other users, a help page is there to assist you. This was made and is maintained by the SpicyChat team, so you can always find reliable and helpful information. Pros Cons More than 153,000 characters No option to see public chats Organized filters (with NSFW toggling) Easy character creation

Coming with a simple and organized interface, Character.ai is a versatile platform for interaction with AI characters. The most significant advantage of Character.ai compared to other Chub AI alternatives is the Community feature. It is integrated as a forum within the platform, making it incredibly easy to check for recent updates and interact with other users. Unlike Chub AI and competitors, Character.ai doesn’t allow users to delete conversations. This can cause tricky situations if you use it simultaneously for both NSFW and SFW character chats. Users can create characters easily. Some advanced options are available, and up to 32,000 characters of example chats can be added to fine-tune your AI character to a desired behavior. Check community comments before interacting with a premade character to get an idea. Combined with the public rating, you can easily filter out interaction-worthy characters. Recently, Character.ai got a redesigned look, making it slightly more stylish. The interface was further simplified, making it one of the most sleek AI character platforms. For now, you can choose if you want to interact with characters on the old or new interface. Pros Cons Versatile platform No option to delete conversations Advanced community features User-friendly design

Candy.ai is one of the best AI boyfriend or girlfriend chat platforms. It gets additional points for realistic visuals, which can also be generated contextually based on your chat. The number of available AI characters isn’t anywhere close to other platforms. That is because users can’t create fully custom AI characters. This is a double-edged sword. Candy.ai offers a Character Creation feature, but one can only choose specific options that don’t describe personality or potential responses. This makes the process very easy but also limiting at the same time. Every AI character comes with a uniquely generated profile photo, which can be realistic or anime. The image generation feature is nicely implemented, and you can ask your AI chatting buddy to ‘send you a photo.’ All the images are stored in your Gallery so you can see them all at once. There’s no need to browse chats. Although you can get a very short chat for free, you’ll have to subscribe for anything more than that. I find it fair since Candy.ai wraps up all needed functionalities and puts it into probably the best AI boyfriend/girlfriend experience. Pros Cons Realistic conversations and visuals Short free trial Advanced image generation Immersive AI boyfriend/girlfriend experience

CrushOn AI is a robust and easy-to-use alternative to Chub AI. The first thing I’ve noticed is that it includes the Light and Dark mode, unlike many other solutions. This indeed makes the experience slightly more pleasurable. Speaking of pleasure, CrushOn AI includes both NSFW and SFW characters with which you can interact through a familiar interface. The chat interface is simple, although I find it a bit ugly due to the choice of colors. However, this is my personal opinion and doesn’t influence the potential quality time you can have. What bothers me more is the lack of chat features. Every character has their own ‘profile,’ so it’s safe to say this is one more platform going after a Tinder-like experience. Public chats, comments, and other meta-data are on the profile. Users can create their characters and even import them from JSON files. Once again, the interface isn’t that intuitive due to the color palette, but it’s pretty efficient. Several chat settings are available, allowing you to adjust the experience based on your needs. The built-in backend model selection makes a significant distinction from Chub AI. Pros Cons NSFW and SFW characters are available Poor choice of colors on the user interface Publicly available chats and data about AI characters Not the best chat interface (it lacks features) Decent character creation system

NSFW Character AI is an engaging alternative for Chub AI with various categories for AI characters. It has a uniquely organized library of characters so everyone can find one that suits their preferences. Regarding those, it’s important to note that this platform has an NSFW filter (although the name suggests all the characters are NSFW.) Simply put, all the characters are NSFW, but with the filter enabled, you get the ones that are more optimized for entertaining conversations. Creating new AI characters is straightforward: generating an image, adding voice, and setting up advanced details. Something that Chub AI and other platforms on this list don’t have is an AI novel writer. NSFW Character AI can provide valuable support to those interested in this field. It’s also available as a mobile app (iOS and Android) for on-the-go interactions. If you need help, you’ll have to join the Discord community, as there’s no help page on the platform itself. This also means you can interact with other community members and get additional insights on do’s and don’ts. Pros Cons Variety of organized categories Support, help, and community are available only through Discord Extremely NSFW friendly A bit outdated rating and character commenting system Mobile apps available

PepHop AI is a no-brainer Chub AI alternative as it provides an almost identical experience. The primary difference is that you don’t have to use your API for backend AI models. In other words, PepHop AI is a complete solution with the backend included, unlike Chub AI. There are around 15,000 characters available, organized in nicely labeled categories. Once again, you’re used to this if you come from Chub AI. The only downside is that you’ll have three times fewer characters. Something that bothers many users is the problem with deleting old chats. Although you can ‘restart‘ the chat, removing it from the homepage is impossible, so be careful! If you’re in it for creating your unique characters, you can use character descriptions from publically available ones. Alongside descriptions, you can also see the reviews and comments left by other users. Although the character creation page looks small, there’s enough space to add all the details you want. It’s a user interface problem, so every field seems like one line. Pros Cons An almost identical experience to Chub AI Problem with deleting old chats Includes a backend AI model User interface issues Decent character creation

Botify AI is a versatile platform for chats with AI characters. Although it’s not primarily focused on NSFW discussions, it can get the job done. I’m mainly including it as a potential Chub AI alternative due to ??? advanced image generation. The consistency is high, considering it’s a free AI chatbot. (They might introduce a fee in the future!) It has one of the most simple interfaces, without much distraction. This is great if you’re a beginner and don’t want to be overwhelmed by unnecessary settings you won’t use anyway. Unlike Chub AI, where character creation goes into detail, Botify AI offers a simple process. Providing a name and facts about the character will get you going in a few minutes. Community features aren’t integrated into the platform. Alternatively, you can reach out for support or interact with fellow Botify AI users on Reddit or Discord. This solution is available on mobile (iOS and Android), but it comes with an option for a Premium upgrade. Some users complain that mobile versions can be buggy when a server update/maintenance is in progress. Pros Cons Advanced image generation No community features Simple interface and character creation Sometimes buggy or unresponsive Mobile apps available Not primarily focused on NSFW Here, you can find out everything you have to know about Botify AI.

This is another great alternative for Chub AI with the difference that it offers a backend AI model. That’s right, no additional API keys or subscriptions are needed! AI CharFriend is a gamified solution, making it perfect if you’re bored of sterile experiences on other platforms. This comes with the cost of sometimes being unstable. The app provides a generous free trial by placing the advertisements on chat pages. Surely, this can be fixed if you decide to become a paying subscriber. Categories are organized, although you need to put some extra effort into finding hidden jewels. This is where the built-in search bar comes in handy. You can choose between several AI models optimized for a specific purpose (general, RP, storytelling, etc.) Creating an AI character on AI CharFriend is simple since you can start by describing the persona and greeting. Advanced settings allow you to define more details about your character. Speaking about characters, both existing ones and those created by you can be tweaked regarding NSFW features. Don’t forget to enable this filter if this is what you’re after! Pros Cons Several backend models are available Ads on chat pages Decent free trial Categorization isn’t the best Gamified platform with easy character creation No image generation

Wrapping up

The best Chub AI alternative I’ve encountered is Tavern AI, which offers a private (local) front-end for interactions with AI characters. On the other hand, check out SpicyChat AI or Character.ai for a more straightforward experience.

If you want to see more visuals, use an alternative like Candy AI or Botify AI. Finally, to enjoy a Chub AI-like experience on the go, download NSFW Character AI on your iOS or Android device.