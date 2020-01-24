Earlier this month Microsoft officially released the Chromium Edge which replaced the Legacy Edge browser. A couple of days back, we published an article to help users keep both the Legacy and Chromium Edge on their PCs.

If you were someone who didn’t follow the guide but needs access to the old Edge then Microsoft has a solution for you. Along with Internet Explorer Mode which was announced last year, Microsoft has added Edge Mode which will allow users to open a set of websites in Legacy Edge. While this feature may not be useful for individuals, it can come in handy for the enterprise customers who work with a wide variety of browsers and operating systems.

Currently, the feature is available for Canary and Dev users, it’s expected to roll out to the Chromium Edge in the future. If you’re using Canary or Dev build, here’s how you can enable the feature:

Open Edge and type edge://flags in the address bar

Search for “Enable IE Integration” flag and choose “IE Mode”. Once done, relaunch the browser.

Now right click on Edge shortcut and select properties. Add the following switch at the end of the target field: --ie-mode-test

The string in the Target field then should be like: "C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft\Edge Dev\Application\msedge.exe" --ie-mode-test

Once done, open the Edge Canary/Dev and click on the hamburger menu on the top right. Now, navigate to More Tools>Open sites in Edge mode to open the website in Legacy Edge mode.

Via Techdows