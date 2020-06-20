While Microsoft’s decision to switch to Chromium for its Edge browser made pretty much every user happy as Chromium-based browser means better performance and better support, the new browser is missing a number of useful features of the classic Edge.

One such feature is the ability to set aside tabs. Set Aside Tabs, as the name suggests, is a feature that lets users set tabs aside and start a new season on the browser. It’s also possible to access those tabs that have just been set aside whenever you want. The Chromium Edge doesn’t have the same kind approach as the old one when it comes to dealing with tabs. In other words, the new Edge browser doesn’t have the feature just yet, and what’s even worse is the fact that we don’t know as to whether Microsoft will re-introduce the feature.

Meanwhile, a developer has done some hard work and made an extension that brings back the classic Edge’s Set Aside Tabs feature to the new Edge browser. The extension can be downloaded from the edge Add-ons store, and if you’re using Chrome, you can download and install the extension too. The extension is also available on the Chrome Web Store, and since it’s an open source extension, and you can get it here from GitHub.

via Techdows