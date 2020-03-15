Microsoft has been consistent with the updates to the Chromium-Edge web browser and it looks like the company has added another handy feature to the browser. Microsoft has released a new update to Chromium-Edge Canary that adds grammar tools to the web browser.

The latest update bumps the browser to v82.0.453.0 and adds the ability to recognize parts of speech. This will allow users to select different parts of speech like Nouns and Verbs, and Microsoft Edge will analyze the web page to highlight the chosen parts of speech. Currently, the browser supports Noun, Verbs, Adjectives and Adverbs. When Immersive mode is enabled, users will be able to access the feature from the Grammer tools.

The new feature is currently available to Edge Canary users but we expect Microsoft to roll it out to Dev and Beta users soon. For now, you can install Edge Canary from Microsoft’s website to try out the feature for yourself.