Latest Chromebook update brings Wi-Fi password sync, a new mic slider and more

Google recently announced several new improvements coming to Chromebook users. With the latest Chromebook update, you can have your WiFi password saved to your profile. Once saved, your Wi-Fi passwords become part of your profile’s keychain, so they will be available regardless of Chromebook you’re using. This new Wi-Fi Sync feature will be useful for people who share multiple Chromebooks.

With the latest Chromebook update, Google has improved the Settings search experience. The Settings search now has improved design and more intelligent search model. When you type in a query, like “wifi,” Chromebook will now display results for matching settings and related suggestions. In the future, you’ll also be able to search through Settings from the Launcher.

Google has also built a new mic slider that Chromebook users can access from their Quick Settings to control how soft or loud they sound on calls. Finally, Google has improved the Camera app. Now, you can pause and resume video recording, and take a still snapshot while recording. Also, videos are automatically saved in MP4 format.

Source: Google