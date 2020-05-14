The main reason block ads are not because of tracking or being intrusive, but because they tend to slow your browser down tremendously.

The issue started with Flash ads, but even today’s flash-free animated ads can really bog a browser down, and that’s not even mentioning ads which are actually crypto-currency miners.

Google has announced that starting in August, they will be blocking resource-heavy ads by default.

“We have recently discovered that a fraction of a percent of ads consume a disproportionate share of device resources, such as battery and network data, without the user knowing about it,” said Marshall Vale, a product manager on the Chrome team. “These ads (such as those that mine cryptocurrency, are poorly programmed, or are unoptimized for network usage) can drain battery life, saturate already strained networks, and cost money.”

When an ad is removed Google will now show the following error message in its place:

Google’s criteria are as following:

If an ad uses 4MB of network data, 15 seconds of CPU usage in any 30-second period, or 60 seconds of total CPU usage, it will be considered an abusive ad.

Only a small minority (0.3%) of ads actually exceed these limits, but the ads account for 27% of network data used by ads and 28% of all ad CPU usage.

The move will hopefully encourage developers to create lighter ads overall which would improve the experience for all.

Via the Verge