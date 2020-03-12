Google is working on another important feature for Chrome OS users. According to 9to5Google, Google is working on a native Chrome OS app for printing and scanning.

Currently, Cloud Print provides a relatively easy way to queue and print documents but the app is shutting down in 2021. Luckily, Google has a backup plan as the tech giant is working on a “Print Management app.” 9to5Google found a flag which would enable native printing and scanning on Chrome OS. The flag title “Print Management App” carries the description “Enables the print management app that allows Chrome OS users to view and manage their native print jobs.” In addition, there’s another flag that confirms scanning support for the OS. The flag titled “Scanning UI” carries the description “An experimental UI that allows users to interact with a connected scanner.”

The flag doesn’t do anything right now but we expect Google to enable it once the company is ready to roll out the native printing and scanning support to the OS.