As Google is moving to HTTPS by default, the company would like consumers to know that, just because a site is using a secure HTTPS connection, does not mean it can be trusted not to scam you for example.

The company is looking to replace the lock icon with a new neutral indicator, in this case, a drop-down arrow.

The feature is currently enabled in the latest Chrome Canary build 93.0.4576.0 or later and requires the following flag to be enabled:

chrome://flags/#omnibox-updated-connection-security-indicators

Sites that are not HTTPS-enabled will however be clearly marked as insecure.

What do our readers think of these changes? Let us know below.

via Techdows