In earlier reports, we said Chrome was going to adopt Edge’s “Move tab to new Window” feature. Microsoft Engineer, Justin Gallagher, published the patch on Chromium Gerrit ahead of the official update.

Now, the latest Chrome Canary update (Version 81.0.4041.2) has enabled this option.

Under the tab context menu, users will now find “Move tabs to new window”.

Users of tablet mode in Windows 10 would benefit from this, as there is otherwise no option to drag and drop tabs to another window.

Thanks, Leo, for the tip.