Google has added a useful new feature to the Chrome browser which lets you view more than one page from a PDF document side by side.
The feature is currently available in the latest Chrome Canary and needs to be enabled via a flag.
To activate what Google calls two-up view, go to chrome://flags/#pdf-two-up-view and enable it.
To use it, view a PDF either on the web or from your local drive, and click on the Enable two-up view button as indicated below.
The feature should roll out to regular users in a few weeks.
Source and screenshots: Techdows.
