Google has added a useful new feature to the Chrome browser which lets you view more than one page from a PDF document side by side.

The feature is currently available in the latest Chrome Canary and needs to be enabled via a flag.

To activate what Google calls two-up view, go to chrome://flags/#pdf-two-up-view and enable it.

To use it, view a PDF either on the web or from your local drive, and click on the Enable two-up view button as indicated below.

The feature should roll out to regular users in a few weeks.

Source and screenshots: Techdows.