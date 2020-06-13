Google does not like the browser address bar, and with Chrome 85 the company is once again plotting to get rid of it.

After being rebuffed in 2018, AndroidPolice reports that in the latest Chrome Canary and Dev channels the company has once again added a new series of flags aimed at curtailing the display of the full URL in the address bar.

The new flag is called “Omnibox UI Hide Steady-State URL Path, Query, and Ref” and when enabled it will hide everything except the root domain of the address that is being visited.

There are two additional flags, Omnibox UI Hide Steady-State URL Path, Query, and Ref on Hover and Omnibox UI Hide Steady-State URL Path, Query, and Ref on Interaction which will either reveal the full address when you hover over the address bar (instead of having to click it), on will hide the address bar once you interact with the page.

Google’s crusade against the address bar is reportedly on safety grounds, with the concern that maliciously crafted long URLs can trick users into believing they are visiting one website when they are actually visiting another.

While this reasoning makes sense, I suspect most of us prefer seeing the full URL when we glance up.

