Christmas Deal: Save up to $500 on select Surface Book 2 models from Microsoft

Microsoft Store is now offering up to $500 discount on select Surface Book 2 models in the US. Surface Book 2 comes with 8th gen Intel Core processors, allowing you to run professional-grade software, apps, and PC games with ease. The dedicated NVIDIA GeForce graphics ensure fluid immersive experiences when you connect Windows Mixed Reality headsets. The updated PixelSense Display delivers stunning, lifelike visuals from virtually any angle. And, the Surface Book 2 offers up to 17 hours of battery life.

Find the details on the discounts below.

The offer expires on the 26th December. You can get the deal here from Microsoft Store.