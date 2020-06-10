A Chivalry 2 Xbox Series X port has been prematurely revealed through a leaked trailer.

Spotted by website Twinfinite, the melee-combat multiplayer game was shown off as a cross-generation release across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One and PC (via the Epic Games Store).

The game’s now-removed trailer also makes a big deal out of the game’s massive cross-play functionality which will allow players of all systems to play with and against each other in brutal swordfights.