Check out the video demo of Galaxy S20’s game-changing camera experience

Samsung today announced the new Galaxy S20 series with a super-high-resolution camera setup. The Galaxy S20 Ultra especially features a powerful Quad camera setup that allows users to take pro-grade photos and videos. The Galaxy S20 series also come with several new camera features including the new Single Take, Bright Night and 8K video recording.

The Galaxy S20’s Single Take feature will allow you to capture photos and videos simultaneously enabling you to not miss any special moment. Single Take feature allows you to record up to ten seconds of ultra-wide/wide-angle footage, and uses advanced AI to recommend a variety of formats so you can pick your favorite takes. It takes advantage of multiple cameras at once to capture up to ten high-quality photos and four video clips, and even suggests edits and video effects like cropping, Live Focus and time lapse to help you choose the perfect shot. Check out the demo of this feature below.

For the first time in a smartphone, the Galaxy S20 allows you to record videos in 8K resolution with true-to-life detail. Once you record a 8K video, you can then save any frame in that video as a 33MP still image. Once you’ve recorded your content, you can easily cast your video to your Samsung QLED 8K TV. Thanks to Samsung’s partnership with Google, you can upload 8K videos straight to YouTube from your Galaxy S20 device. Check out the 8K video capture demo below.