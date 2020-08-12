Check out the official intro video of Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft today announced the pricing and availability of Microsoft Surface Duo device. Surface Duo will be available in the US from September 10th for $1399. As expected, Microsoft today released a new official intro video for Surface Duo. You can watch the intro video above.

Surface innovation comes to a mobile device. Impossibly thin and with two high-resolution touchscreens, Surface Duo features the best of Microsoft 365 and every Android app in the Google Play store. It’s a new way to get things done with a revolutionary 360° hinge, multiple modes and new dual-screen enhanced apps that let you view two apps at once or span one across both touchscreens, drag and drop between screens, make phone calls, and more.

