Today Microsoft announced the new Surface Pro 8 device with the latest 11th gen Intel processors, improved display and Thunderbolt support for super fast data transfers.
The device features:
- Intel Evo-based quad-core processors delivering 40% better CPU performance and 75% better GPU performance when compared to the Surface Pro 7.
- Up to 32GB RAM
- Thunderbolt 4 support
- Dolby Atmos sound
- New Surface Type Cover which can store Surface Slim Pen 2
- Microsoft G6 processor for improved inking
- Virtually edge-to-edge PixelSense Flow touch display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision
- Ultra-portable design, starting at just 1.96 lb (889 g)
- Support for Surface Slim Pen 2, stored and charged in Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, for the natural feeling of pen on paper
- Built-in 5.0MP 1080p front-facing camera and 10MP 4K rear-facing camera
See Microsoft’s feature tour in their video below:
Surface Pro 8 Tech Specs:
|Dimensions
|11.3 in x 8.2 in x 0.37 in (287mm x 208mm x 9.3mm)
|Display
|Memory
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x RAM)
|Processor
|Security
|Software
|Sensors
|What’s in the box
|Weight6
|1.96 lb (889 g)
|Pen Compatibility
|Keyboard Compatibility
|Storage1
|Battery life2
|Up to 16 hours of typical device usage
|Graphics
|Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics (i5, i7)
|Connections
|Cameras, video, and audio
|Wireless
|Exterior
|Warranty5
|1-year limited hardware warranty
|Battery capacities
[Microsoft Stores only]
The Surface Pro 8 starts at $1099. You can find the links to pre-order the new Surface devices below.
Source: Microsoft
