Today Microsoft announced the new Surface Pro 8 device with the latest 11th gen Intel processors, improved display and Thunderbolt support for super fast data transfers.

The device features:

  • Intel Evo-based quad-core processors delivering 40% better CPU performance and 75% better GPU performance when compared to the Surface Pro 7.
  • Up to 32GB RAM
  • Thunderbolt 4 support
  • Dolby Atmos sound
  • New Surface Type Cover which can store Surface Slim Pen 2
  • Microsoft G6 processor for improved inking
  • Virtually edge-to-edge PixelSense Flow touch display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision
  • Ultra-portable design, starting at just 1.96 lb (889 g)
  • Support for Surface Slim Pen 2, stored and charged in Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, for the natural feeling of pen on paper
  • Built-in 5.0MP 1080p front-facing camera and 10MP 4K rear-facing camera

See Microsoft’s feature tour in their video below:

Surface Pro 8 Tech Specs:

Dimensions11.3 in x 8.2 in x 0.37 in (287mm x 208mm x 9.3mm)
Display
  • Screen: 13” PixelSense™ Flow Display
  • Resolution: 2880 x 1920 (267 PPI)
  • Up to 120Hz refresh rate (60Hz default)
  • Aspect ratio: 3:2
  • Touch: 10 point multi-touch
  • GPU Ink Acceleration
  • Dolby Vision® support3
Memory8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x RAM)
Processor
  • Quad-core 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Processor
  • Quad-core 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1185G7 Processor
Security
  • Firmware TPM chip for enterprise-grade security and BitLocker support
  • Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in
Software
  • Windows 11 Home
  • Preloaded Microsoft 365 Apps8
  • Microsoft 365 Family 30-day trial9
  • Preloaded Xbox app
  • Xbox Game Pass Ultimate one month trial9
Sensors
  • Accelerometer
  • Gyroscope
  • Magnetometer
  • Ambient Color Sensor (brightness and color)
What’s in the box
  • Surface Pro 8
  • Power Supply
  • Quick Start Guide
  • Safety and warranty documents
Weight61.96 lb (889 g)
Pen Compatibility
  • Surface Pro 8 supports Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP)
  • Surface Pro 8 supports Tactile signals with Surface Slim Pen 2*7
Keyboard Compatibility
  • Surface Pro Signature Keyboard
  • Surface Pro X Keyboard
Storage1
  • Removable solid-state drive (SSD) options: 128GB or 256GB
  • 512GB or 1TB
Battery life2Up to 16 hours of typical device usage
GraphicsIntel® Iris® Xe Graphics (i5, i7)
Connections
  • 2 x USB-C® with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt™ 4
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • 1 x Surface Connect port
  • Surface Type Cover port
  • Compatible with Surface Dial off-screen interaction*
Cameras, video, and audio
  • Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)
  • 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video
  • 10.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD and 4k video
  • Dual far-field Studio Mics
  • 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos®
Wireless
  • Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible
  • Bluetooth Wireless 5.1 technology
Exterior
  • Casing: Signature anodized aluminum
  • Colors: Graphite, Platinum4
  • Physical buttons: Volume, Power
Warranty51-year limited hardware warranty
Battery capacities
[Microsoft Stores only]
  • Battery Capacity Nominal (WH) 51.5Wh
  • Battery Capacity Min (WH) 50.2Wh

The Surface Pro 8 starts at $1099. You can find the links to pre-order the new Surface devices below.

Source: Microsoft

