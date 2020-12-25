If you want to treat yourself this holiday season, or simply take advantage of the seasonal discounts, Microsoft has your back.

Their Microsoft software store and Xbox Store are running sales on a large number of titles and services, some with significant discounts.

The Xbox Store, for example, is offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1, letting you play over 100 games on console, PC, and Android devices from the cloud (Beta), plus enjoy day one titles, EA Play, Xbox Live Gold, and a 30-day trial of Disney+ with an Ultimate membership.

Their Countdown Sale is also offering up to 55% on selected Xbox games.

Check out those deals here.

For the more productivity minded, the Microsoft Store is also offering numerous discounts on useful software, such as $20 off VEGAS Movie Studio 17 Windows Store Edition, taking the price to only $29.99 or $24 off SOUND FORGE Audio Studio 14, taking the price down to only $35.99.

Check out all those deals at the Microsoft Store deals landing page here.

via WBI