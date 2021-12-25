Tesla has just rolled out their version 10.8 of their Full Self-Driving Software yesterday, and as per usual, we have a video from Dirty Tesla showing the software in action.

The changelog for version 10.8 reads:

Improved object attributes network to reduce false cut-in slowdowns by 50% and lane assignment error by 19%.

Improved photon-to-control vehicle response latency by 20% on average.

Expanded use of regenerative braking in Autopilot down to 0mph for smoother stops and improved energy efficiency.

Improved VRU (pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcycles, animals) lateral velocity error by 4.9% by adding more auto-labeled and simulated training examples to the dataset.

Reduced false slowdowns for crossing objects by improved velocity estimates for objects at the end of visibility.

Reduced false slowdowns by adding geometric checks to cross-validate lane assignment of objects.

Improved speed profile for unprotected left turns when visibility is low.

Added more natural behavior to bias over bike lanes during right turns.

Improved comfort when yielding to jaywalkers by better modelling of stopping region with soft and hard deadlines.

Improved smoothness for merge control with better modelling of merge point and ghost objects positioned at the edge of visibility

Improved overall comfort by enforcing stricter lateral jerk bounds in trajectory optimizer.

Improved short deadline lane changes through richer trajectory modeling.

Improved integration between lead vehicle overtake and lane change gap selection.

Updated trajectory line visualization.

As usual, despite the precise changelog, the changes are more subjective, with reviewers reporting smoother and more assertive driving and fewer interventions.

See the software in action below: