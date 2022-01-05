OnePlus 10 Pro has been making the headlines since the company dropped a teaser on its website. While the teaser itself doesn’t give much information about the specifications of the smartphone, the company has recently confirmed some key pieces of hardware that you’ll find inside the smartphone.

OnePlus has so far confirmed information related to display, chip, camera, power, operating system, connectivity, storage, and RAM. In other words, all the other key details that you have been hearing for the last couple of weeks are not officially confirmed. And it’s highly likely that we won’t reveal beyond this much before the release.

Talking about the confirmed specifications, OnePlus says that the new OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a 120 Hz LTPO AMOLED display and will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It’ll benefit from LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The next-generation OnePlus 10 Pro is confirmed to get a 5000 mAh battery with support for wired charging of up to 80W and wireless charging of 50W. It will also support reverse wireless charging.

Talking about the cameras, the smartphone will rely on three rear cameras–48MP, 50MP, 8MP—and one 32MP front camera. Other confirmed specs include Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, dual stereo speakers.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be based on OxygenOS 12, which is based on Android 12.

via Android Authority