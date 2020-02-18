The Social media giant Facebook is trying hard to make Facebook UI better by bringing several design changes. The company recently introduced Dark Mode support to the Facebook Lite and now the company is trying to bring some subtle change to the service.

As first spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, Facebook is currently working a new Like button animation. When pressed, the Like button will now fly diagonally as you can see in the below video.

Facebook is testing a very special Like button animation where it flies diagonally when being pressed (on the new Facebook site) pic.twitter.com/bkpxdbqO4r — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 18, 2020

It’s worth mentioning that the new Like button animation was spotted on the Facebook web and not on Facebook Android or iOS app. But that doesn’t mean that the new animation won’t be available on Facebook mobile apps.

Facebook is also working on some design changes for Instagram. According to Wong, Instagram will soon get the Facebook-style toggle switch UI.

Instagram is working on integrating Facebook style toggle switch UI to the app pic.twitter.com/CZUXJrgnZm — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 17, 2020

Both of these new features are currently at the development phase, meaning that you’ll have to wait a while to see these changes in action. Do you like the new Like button animation on Facebook? Let us know what you think thoughts in the comments below.