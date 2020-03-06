Apple is expected to launch a bunch of hardware this year. The list of products include the new iPhone 12, iPhone 9 and even a cheaper variant of Apple AirPods Pro.

According to a report by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes (via MacRumors), Apple will be starting the production of a cheaper variant of AirPods Pro soon.

Chip and component suppliers gearing up for new AirPods production

Production of an entry-level version of Apple’s AirPods Pro, dubbed tentatively AirPods Pro Lite, is expected to kick off between the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter, according to sources at chip and component suppliers engaged in the supply chain for the TWS device.

The cheaper variant will be called Apple AirPods Pro Lite and the production will be starting in a month. Apple introduced the second generation of AirPods on March 20, 2019, so it’s likely that the company might launch the new AirPods over the summer. This, however, comes with conditions as Apple along with other companies is facing a shortage of materials due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

The Apple AirPods Pro Lite have popped-up on the internet in the past but we don’t have any information surrounding the specs or price. If rumours are to be believed, the AirPods Pro Lite will come with the same design as AirPods but will have better sound quality but will skip on Active Noise Cancellation.