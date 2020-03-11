The Novel Coronavirus outbreak has taken the world by storm and as countries scramble to fight the virus, the tech giants are fighting a totally different battle. Ever since the outbreak became global, companies have been cancelling their events to prevent the spread of the virus and for the safety of their employees.

Last week, Microsoft cancelled the MVP Global Summit while Adobe and Google cancelled their respective events. Now, the organizers of the CES Asia 2020 have announced their intentions to postpone the conference indefinitely. CES Asia 2020 was scheduled to take place in Shanghai, China from June 10, 2020.

Given the evolving health concerns from the coronavirus (COVID-19), we have decided to postpone CES Asia 2020. https://t.co/u9cV3uEzrt — CES Asia (@CESAsia) March 9, 2020

Our decision reflects the concerns of our stakeholders including exhibitors, buyers, media and speakers. Given the evolving global?concerns about and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), we feel this is the best decision for everyone involved. We made this decision at this time as we know companies and attendees invest considerable time and effort in planning for trade shows like CES Asia 2020. We hope that sharing this information in a timely manner helps them plan more effectively and conserve resources at this unusual time.

Last month, GSMA announced its decision to cancel MWC 2020 after most of the big players dropped out. This was then followed by Facebook cancelling F8 summit and the cancellation of GDC 2020. Facebook has also cancelled its Global Marketing Summit which was followed by Oppo and Xiaomi cancelling their respective events.