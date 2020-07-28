In an unsurprising turn of events, CES 2021 has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced its decision to move the event online after announcing in June that it would be hosting a scaled-down version of the tech conference.

Now, CTA has posted an update on the CES website confirming that the in-person event is cancelled seeing the rise in coronavirus. The association noted that “with the growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it is not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person.”

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® is reimagining how to connect exhibitors, customers, thought leaders and media from around the world while prioritizing health and safety. We are excited to share that CES® 2021 will be an all-digital experience. An all-digital CES 2021 will allow the entire tech community to safely share ideas and introduce the products that will shape our future. You’ll be able to participate in all the awe-inspiring moments of CES wherever you are in the world. We are designing a unique experience for the tech industry.

CTA plans to return to Las Vegas in 2022 for CES 2022 “combining the best elements of a physical and digital show.”