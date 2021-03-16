We’re only a few days away from the OnePlus 9 launch event and the company is leaving no stone unturned to hype things up. The OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently shared a new color variant of the OnePlus 9 Pro, giving us a close look at what the 9 Pro will like in Morning Mist — yes, that’s what the company is calling it.

At first glance it may appear simple. But the more you look at it, the more you see its beauty is in how it reflects the world around you. This is the #OnePlus9Pro Morning Mist. pic.twitter.com/OohJzxqirh — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 15, 2021

It’s not very often that we see CEOs post pictures of an unreleased flagship smartphone, but since we’re a few days away from the launch, the CEO might not mind releasing some details about the flagship device. In fact, this is not the first time, OnePlus revealed key details about the smartphone — which explains OnePlus’ strategy of creating hype before the launch event.

Talking about the OnePlus 9 Pro, the smartphone will have a quad-camera setup, which includes Sony’s 50MP Ultra-wide IMX766 sensor, custom-made Sony IMX789. The smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display that has support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will also support 4K 120fps video recording. Support for 50W wireless charging is another exciting feature in the 9 Pro. Powering the OnePlus 9 Pro will be Snapdragon 888. You can know more about the smartphone here.

The OnePlus 9 will be available in Blue, Black, and Purple colors while the 9 Pro will be expected to have three options — White, Green, and Black.

Meanwhile, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 9 series alongside the OnePlus Watch and a 50W wireless charger.