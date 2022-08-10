Celebrating International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples at Xbox

Xbox celebrates International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples by honoring the roles of indigenous culture in the game industry, which led to the creation of exquisite video games like Never Alone, Tell Me Why, Raji: An Ancient Epic, and Button City.

“Indigenous peoples are underrepresented in every area of life,” said Jenn Panattoni, Head of Xbox Social Impact and Co-Lead for Xbox’s Indigenous Community Group. “Through video games, we at Xbox have the incredible opportunity to elevate and give voice to communities that have been systemically oppressed. All people deserve a place at the table. I love this industry and I love video games as an artistic, narrative medium.”

Microsoft is taking some steps to appreciate indigenous groups around the globe. It includes adding new organizations supporting Indigenous communities to Microsoft Rewards on consoles, such as the American Indian Science and Engineering Society, First Nations Development Institute, and Indspire. With this, participants of the rewards program in the US and Canada can have more options on where they can donate their points.

The video gaming brand also released a collection of arts featuring the Xbox logo reimagined by different indigenous artists who integrated their own tribes’ styles and design elements in their works. In addition, Xbox released an artwork by Petra Brandström to celebrate the Sámi National Day observed by the Nordics indigenous groups living in Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Russia.

“For the Nordics and for our community, it is important to highlight the Sámi National Day since the Sámi people are part of the Nordic history, their heritage and culture have had a huge impact on the countries here and they are a living culture and part of the future here,” said Anna Erlandsson, Community Manager at Bethesda Nordics. “It is something we must remember and keep alive.”

Xbox also said that it would use its Xbox Ambassadors community in the following days of August to highlight stories about representation in gaming from Indigenous gamers. In relation to that, Xbox Plays will feature different indigenous streamers, such as Chief Sweet, BloodieKnux, Gunade, Cuzb0T, and Hiosik.