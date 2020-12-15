The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED has revealed that console platform holders Microsoft and Sony trusted the company to release a finished version of Cyberpunk on release day.

With the recently released RPG being a technical disaster on last-gen consoles, to the point of players requesting full refunds, many have wondered how the game passed certification on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

In a recent investors call, transcribed by CD Projekt RED, it was revealed that Sony and Microsoft trusted CD Projekt to improve the game’s technical state by their post-delay launch date.

“In terms of the certification process and the third parties – this is definitely on our side,” stated CD Projekt SVP of Business Development Michal Nowakowski.