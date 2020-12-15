In a recent investors call, transcribed by CD Projekt RED, it was revealed that Sony and Microsoft trusted CD Projekt to improve the game’s technical state by their post-delay launch date.
“In terms of the certification process and the third parties – this is definitely on our side,” stated CD Projekt SVP of Business Development Michal Nowakowski.
“I can only assume that they trusted that we’re going to fix things upon release, and that obviously did not come together exactly as we had planned.”
When asked if the shambled state of the game on those current-gen systems was due to a pressure to release all versions of the game on the same date, Nowakowski denied the claim. Instead, the SVP explained that the studio hadn’t spent enough time on those particular versions.
“It is more about us looking – as was previously stated – at the PC and next-gen performance rather than current-gen,” Nowakowski explained.
“We definitely did not spend enough time looking at that. I wouldn’t say that we felt any external or internal pressure to launch on the date – other than the normal pressure, which is typical for any release. So that was not the cause.”
As with yesterday’s statement, Nowakowski explained that CD Projekt RED is working on fixing the current state of Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One and PS4, although he reiterated that these versions will not be equal to other versions of the game.
“We have also stated that if your expectation is that the game is going to be equal to, say, nextgen or PC in terms of performance, that definitely isn’t going to happen,” he said. “Having said that, I’m not saying it’s going to be a bad game – but if you’re expectations regarding, say, visuals or other performance angle, are like this, then we’re openly stating that’s not going to be the case.
“It will be a good, playable, stable game, without glitches and crashes, though. That’s the intention.”