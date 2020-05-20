The Witcher developer CD Projekt has overtaken Ubisoft as the most valuable video game company in Europe.

The Polish company has made a name for itself over the past decade for their work on the critically acclaimed The Witcher series of games and the DRM-free GOG digital distribution platform for PC.

In a surprising increase from last year, CD Projekt’s market capitalisation was valued at a whopping $8.13 billion compared to December 2019’s valuation of $6.8 billion. In comparison, Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Watch Dogs, etc developer Ubisoft has been valued at $8.12 billion.

CD Projekt is currently hard at work on their next major video game release: Cyberpunk 2077. With a targeted September release after a sizable delay – following rumours of unsatisfactory base Xbox One performance – the developer claims that the title is on track to release in four months.

Despite launching on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, CD Projekt RED will also be coming to both next-gen consoles: Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. While the next-gen version will be a free upgrade for players of Microsoft’s upcoming console, the upgraded release for PlayStation 5 hasn’t been touched on.

