It’s been over five months since PlayStation pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation store due to the condition it launched in. After numerous patches, CD Projekt still is trying to bring it back.

We all know the state the Cyberpunk 2077 launched in at this point, even after its multiple delays already sparked controversy, the appalling launch was the final nail in the coffin for what was expected to be 2020’s gaming masterpiece to send the year out on a high.

Sony removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the Store on December 17th 2020, and even after all the patches CD Projekt have administered, they’re still struggling to get it back onto the storefront.

In a shareholder meeting yesterday, CD Projekt was asked about the status of discussions with Sony but “unfortunately, I have no new information in this regard,” Adam Kicinski, president and joint CEO at CD Projekt responded.

“We are still in discussions and with every patch the game gets better and there is a visible progress, but as we said the decision is an exclusive decision of Sony,” Kicinski continued according to VGC.

It seems that the CD Projekt team knows as little as we do, as they’re still “waiting for information” about the games return to PlayStation consoles, with Kicinski saying that “until then I am not able to tell you anything more.”