Despite the large number of video game delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED has revealed that they still intend “to release Cyberpunk 2077 in September”.

CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kici?ski revealed the news through the company’s latest financial report.

“Our goals haven’t changed,” Kici?sk said. “First and foremost, we intend to release Cyberpunk 2077 in September. We feel motivated and have the necessary tools at our disposal to meet this goal. We also believe that our longstanding strategy of avoiding debt and accumulating cash reserves makes us well prepared to meet any hardships which may be in store during these troubled times.”

The upcoming RPG was recently delayed from an April release date all the way until September with sources citing dreadful Xbox One performance as a reason for the delay. CD Projekt RED has already revealed that its development team will be crunching to finish the upcoming RPG, despite the lengthy delay.

Cyberpunk 2077 will also be one of the first games to receive a free graphical update for Xbox Series X.